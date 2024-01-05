Estonian General Staff reports that Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated southern parts of Donetsk Oblast

5 JANUARY 2024

According to the Estonian General Staff, over the past week Russian forces have been able to retake small areas of Ukraine and maintain the initiative, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces have made progress in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Colonel Tarmo Kundla, Head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) General Staff’s ops department, reports ERR

Details: Kundla reports that while there have been fights along the entire front line during the past week, their number has decreased.

He added that the Russian forces had maintained the initiative and taken control of a few small areas during their assault.

Quote: “The main thrust is likely to be on the encirclement of Avdiivka and so it can be expected that additional resources will be deployed there in the near future,” he added.

Kundla emphasised that at the same time, the Ukrainians were able to liberate areas in settlements situated near Velyka Novosilka on the southern front.

There were no notable changes in the eastern part of Kherson Oblast, where fighting is still ongoing.

Kundla added that despite a few successes, Russian forces were unable to act decisively, and Ukraine’s defence is holding.

He claimed that despite the Russian Federation’s particularly heavy strikes on Ukrainian settlements over the past two weeks – an average of over 100 strikes per day – the Ukrainian people’s determination to defend themselves remained unwavering, and their air defence performed effectively.

But according to Kundla, if the Ukrainians had the technology to take down the airstrike launchers, they could defend themselves even more effectively.

Background:

According to the UK Defence Intelligence, ground combat operations in Ukraine over the past week featured either a static front line or very gradual, localised advances by Russian forces in critical areas.

In a recent review, UK intelligence estimated that given the current rate of Russian casualties in Ukraine, the total number of Russian losses in Ukraine will cross the 500,000 mark by 2025.

