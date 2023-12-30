Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief believes only increasing losses can stop Russia

Ukrainska Pravda

Tue, December 26, 2023

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that only a steady increase in Russian army losses can stop Russian aggression, although the Russian leadership has so far disregarded casualties as the war rages on.

Source: Zaluzhnyi during a briefing

Quote: “It’s quite hard to predict how many more casualties are necessary to bring this to an end. I believe we must do this steadily [inflict casualties on the Russian occupying forces – ed.] until the war is over, until the enemy gives up fighting against our country.”

Details: Zaluzhnyi stressed that the losses Russia has suffered in the war would have stopped any other country but Russia.

“What’s happening on the contact line is there are piles of bodies and no one is even bothering to take them away. More and more bodies appear there every day. Unfortunately, that’s the Russian attitude towards its people,” Zaluzhnyi said.

Background: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 26 December 2023 are estimated to be about 354,960 military personnel.

