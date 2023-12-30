How to exhaust Russia and win the war in Ukraine | Kira Rudik

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
2 comments
A brilliant interview with this impressive politician and warrior woman.
Unfortunately another terrible and tragic story : about a lovely brave young British woman who volunteered in Ukraine. :-
Female British combat medic, 26, found dead in Ukraine ‘devoted her life to others’ and ‘brought love to the world’, family say as it’s revealed her body was discovered on Christmas Eve after she served 18 months in warzone:-
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12907301/Female-British-combat-medic-25-volunteering-Ukraine-dead-bed-serving-warzone-18-months.html