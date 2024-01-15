Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman shows damaged Russian Il-22: It cannot be restored – photo

15 JANUARY 2024
Ukraine’s Air Force reports, a Russian Il-22 air control centre probably survived the attack but cannot be restored.
Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman, on Facebook
Quote: “It looks like the Il-22 made it to Anapa. Tenacious bastard.
But, as you can see, this tin can is “not subject to restoration”. So, after all, the target is destroyed; resuscitation will not help! The plane was on fire; there were wounded among the crew. I hope there was Cargo 200 (i.e. fatalities – ed.)!”
Details: The colonel illustrated his post with a photo that had previously appeared on social media.
As Ihnat explains, an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft has been a priority target for Ukraine’s Armed Forces. And until now, the destruction of this aircraft seemed an impossible task for the Air Force. However, on the night of 14-15 January, the Defence Forces managed to hit an A-50 and an Il-22 (air command post).
“Two juicy targets at once! I am proud to serve in the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces!”, the officer adds.
Background:
- Reports appeared on Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels on the evening of 14 January about the downing of a Russian A-50 reconnaissance aircraft and damage to an Il-22M, which was partially confirmed this morning by Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, and Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Ukrainian government.
- On the morning of 15 January, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force had downed two important Russian planes: an airborne early warning system (AWACS) aircraft and an airborne command centre.
