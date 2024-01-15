EKATERINA DUNTSOVA ARRESTED AND WARNED – VIDEO TODAY IS COMING LATER

INSIDE RUSSIA

Ekaterina Duntsova is the only Russian brave enough to stand up to Vladimir Putin. She made an attempt to run for Russian President office in the upcoming elections in March.

She was unlawfully disqualified for participating in the race by the Central Election Committee.

After getting unlawfully disqualified Ekaterina Duntsova created her political party called THE DAWN. Yesterday was Party’s first members meeting.

Right after leaving the office at the end of the meeting Duntsova was arrested and checked for drug use TWICE, first by police officers who stopped her then immediately after at a local hospital. Both test came back negative.

We don’t have to be rocket scientists to understand that Ekaterina Duntsova was warned by the authorities.

I wish the brave woman safety for her and her family. Russian refugees in Tashkent stand with Ekaterina Duntsova!

