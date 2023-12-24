Ukraine will receive already modified F-16 fighters: the Air Force revealed details

12/24/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The first batch of F-16 aircraft sent to Ukraine will already be modified. Countries that have these fighters in service have improved them “to the best of their ability.”

The aircraft that will become Ukrainian can in the future be improved at enterprises in Europe and the USA. This was stated by the representative of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat. On December 23, he commented on the transfer of aviation to us on the air of “One News”.

Ignat assured that the entire process is proceeding as planned within the F-16 coalition. Partner states “are helping us transition to a new type of aircraft for us – the F-16.”

“The modification is divided into so-called blocks. Block 15, 20, 30 and up to 70. Each aircraft was improved to the best of the country’s capabilities, because modernization is not an easy process,” the military man explained.

Basically, they have modified radars (airborne radar) so that pilots could “see” the enemy at a greater distance, as well as track more airborne targets.

“In the future, if our pilots, our entire base, airfield infrastructure, engineers, ground personnel are ready to fully operate this type of aircraft (F-16. – Ed.) – we can already dream of more modern models,” he added. Air Force representative.

As OBOZ.UA wrote:

– On the morning of December 22, a telephone conversation took place between Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. During the conversation, the head of the government of the Netherlands announced the preparation of the first 18 F-16 fighters for delivery to our country.

– Earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the fourth generation F-16 fighters, necessary to achieve superiority over the enemy in the air, will be received in the short term.

– The Institute for the Study of War does not rule out that this will happen in the near future.

