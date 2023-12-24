Europe has deindustrialized: Poland is sounding the alarm because of the lack of resources for Ukraine

Evgenia Sokolenko14:05, 24.12.23

Although the countries of the West are 20 times richer than the Russian Federation, the occupying country has transferred its industry to war rails and produces more.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, announced the need to immediately increase the production of ammunition and weapons for Ukraine.

“What Ukraine needs is equipment and ammunition. Like the West – the European Union plus the USA – we are 20 times richer than Russia, but Russia has transferred its industry to military rails and produces more. And wars are not won by tactical battles, as in Bakhmut or now in Avdiiv residents, but production,” he said in an interview with TVN24 .

According to the minister, the West is still unable to cope with this. Sikorskyi will talk with the Minister of Industry Marzhena Czarnetska about what exactly can be done to increase the production of equipment and ammunition. He explained that Ukraine has unique competencies in missile and unmanned technologies, and Poland could become a site for production.

“Currently, there is practically no such industrial cooperation with Poland, but it should exist,” the minister emphasized.

In his opinion, the cause of the problem is not so much in money as in production capacity, since “Europe has not only disarmed, but also deindustrialized.”

“And it needs to be compensated as soon as possible… If Putin wins this war, all our problems or disputes will become microscopic compared to such a catastrophe,” Sikorsky concluded.

