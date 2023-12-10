Ukraine Shares Dramatic Video of US Bradleys in Action

Dec 10, 2023

Member of Ukrainian crew looks out from a Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) 1A3 on December 7, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with Bradley IFVs in an attempt to push back against Russian forces.GETTY

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has shared a dramatic video of U.S. Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) in action against Russian forces.

The 22-second clip filmed near Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, in the autumn, showed the Bradley IFV firing at Russian positions from a considerable distance.

“No, this is not ‘Star Wars,'” the video was captioned on the December 10 upload by Ukraine’s MoD account on X, formerly Twitter. “This is an American-made Bradley IFV with its 25mm cannon.”

In the video, the continuous fire by the Bradley IFV left a trail of devastation across the flat and misty landscape.

There is no place for occupiers in Ukrainian land!

Bradley IFV helps the enemy understand it as fast as possible.



📹: @United24media pic.twitter.com/UAGtOdpQrO — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 10, 2023

“There is no place for occupiers in Ukrainian land,” the Ukrainian MoD captioned the video originally taken by @United24media, which can also be seen here. “Bradley IFV helps the enemy understand it as fast as possible.”

Kyiv has relied on military aid from the U.S. and NATO allies since its significantly larger neighbor, both in terms of geography and population, Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

According to military.com, a website that provides news and further information about the U.S. military, the M2 and M3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles are lightly armored transport vehicles that provide “cross-country mobility, mounted firepower and protection from artillery and small-arms fire.”

The M2 version is also armed with a 25mm cannon that is “effective against most armored targets” and with its TOW [anti-tank] missile, it can be devastating against lightly armored targets up to 2.3 miles away.

Newsweek has contacted the Ukrainian MoD for comment via email.

Since the outbreak of the war, Washington has been among the largest supporters of Ukraine and has provided more than $75 billion in military and humanitarian aid.

Aid for Ukraine has become a bipartisan issue in Congress, with many Democrats and Republicans supporting it as it damages Russia’s military capabilities, further boosting U.S. security interests

But some conservatives believe the billions spent on Ukrainian military aid should instead be spent strengthening the U.S.-Mexico border.

As debate about Ukrainian aid continues in Congress, Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young issued a warning that funding for the eastern European country’s war was running out.

“I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from U.S. military stocks,” she wrote in a letter sent to House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday.

“There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money—and nearly out of time.”

