Biden invited Zelensky to Washington

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:30, 12/10/23

They will meet on Tuesday, December 12th.

On December 11, Vladimir Zelensky will begin a working visit to the United States of America . This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

During the visit, he will meet with US President Joseph Biden and also hold a number of meetings and negotiations. “Vladimir Zelensky will focus on ensuring the unity of the United States, Europe and the world around supporting Ukraine in defending against Russian terror and strengthening an international order based on rules and respect for the sovereignty of every nation,” the statement said.

It is noted that the key topics at the negotiations will be the continuation of defense cooperation between the countries, in particular joint projects for the production of weapons and air defense systems, as well as coordination of efforts next year.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the meeting would take place on December 12. “President Biden invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House for a meeting on Tuesday, December 12, to underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion. As Russia escalates its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, Leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent needs and the vital importance of continued support from the United States at this critical moment,” she said.

Zelensky’s foreign trips: latest news

As you know, today the President made a working visit to Argentina . There he met with the President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, and the President of the Republic of Paraguay, Santiago Peña.

According to the broadcast, at one of the events, Vladimir Zelensky had a conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who opposes Ukraine’s accession to the EU and the fight against Russia.

(C)UNIAN 2023

