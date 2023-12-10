Ukraine lost to Hungary in a language dispute: Budapest is still dissatisfied

Yuri Kobzar17:08, 12/10/23

The Hungarian authorities believe that Ukraine should roll back language legislation back to 2015.

Ukraine has made concessions to Hungary regarding the linguistic rights of national minorities, but Budapest is still not happy. The corresponding statement was made by the Secretary of State of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tamás Menczer .

According to him, Ukraine “began to take away the rights” from the Hungarian community eight years ago, and therefore the relevant Ukrainian legislation must be returned to exactly that point.

“Of course, we will carefully study the decisions of the Ukrainian parliament, but it is already clear that the rights of 2015 are far from being returned,” a representative of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry wrote on his Facebook.

It is interesting that in the comments under the official’s statement there are many almost identical comments, written as carbon copies with the slogan “Hungary is responsible for Hungarians abroad” or its variations. But there are much more comments in which people are indignant at why the government so famously protects Hungarians in Ukraine and does not care about the welfare of Hungarians in Hungary itself.

screenshot

Language dispute between Ukraine and Hungary

As UNIAN wrote, relations between Ukraine and Hungary deteriorated sharply in the fall of 2017 after the Verkhovna Rada adopted a new law on education. In particular, it provided for the compulsory teaching of some subjects in Ukrainian, even in schools for national minorities.

Hungary was extremely dissatisfied with the Ukrainian law, arguing that it violated the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Transcarpathia. After this, Budapest began to systematically block cooperation between Ukraine and NATO and partially with the EU.

The EU Venice Commission also advised Ukraine to somewhat soften the requirements for the language of instruction in schools. In 2020, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a new law on complete general secondary education, which was partly a concession to Hungary and the EU, but still did not satisfy Budapest.

On December 8 of this year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted another law that amends a number of other laws, in particular the laws on education and national minorities. Among other things, it provides that private higher education institutions can freely choose their language of instruction from the list of official EU languages. That is, Hungarian too. The law also allowed the use of EU languages ​​in media for national minorities.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...