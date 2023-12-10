Like a mausoleum: in Russian Belgorod, you have to line up for eggs early in the night (video)

Vadim Khludzinsky17:50, 12/10/23

Chicken eggs in Russia are already more expensive than tropical fruits.

There is a significant shortage of chicken eggs in Russia . Russian users of social networks inform about this and publish a corresponding video.

In particular, in Belgorod, for the second day in a row, huge queues for eggs have formed. People have been occupying their place in the queue since the night.

In Belgorod, Russia, you have to queue for eggs early in the night.In the Russian city of Belgorod, you have to queue for eggs early in the night.

The public notices that there is a shortage of chicken eggs not only in Belgorod, but also in many Russian cities. At the same time, those that are sold have risen in price several times.

“People have been lining up for them since 5 am. In some regions they already cost 300 rubles per dozen. Many Russian stores have started selling this product individually,” Russian social media users state.

According to local residents, eggs have become more expensive than tropical fruits. Over the year they have risen in price by about a quarter.

There is a shortage of chicken eggs in Russia

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...