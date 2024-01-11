Ukraine Included in List of 20 Most Powerful Armies in the World

Global Firepower has compiled an annual Military Strength Ranking. Ukraine took 18th place among 145 countries in the 2024 list

Global Firepower (GFP) is a ranking of total military power of each country in the world. Global Firepower ranking uses more than 60 separate factors to determine a particular country’s PowerIndex score by such categories as: number of military units, financial status, logistical capabilities as well as geography and so on. This year Ukraine took the 18th place with a PwrIndx of 0.2598 as of January 9, 2024. Calculations are based on the fact that the lower value of PwrIndx, the more powerful ordinary combat capability of country is.

Ranking compilers noted that a place changing does not necessarily indicate a decline in country’s military capabilities.

Ten countries with the most powerful armies in the world / Screenshot from Global Firepower website



Сountries are ranked in such order in 2024. The first place is occupied by the United States. russian terrorist state is on the second line. China is on the third line. Israel’s army is one line higher than Ukrainian. But the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ahead of Germany and Spain`s armies.

Ukraine took the 18th place in list of 20 the most powerful armies in the world / Screenshot from Global Firepower website



Ukraine climbed to the 6th place in the ranking of armies in Europe and the 22nd in the world ranking in 2021. The Armed Forces of Ukraine moved up two positions in Global Firepower Index ranking of the world’s strongest armies and as of October 2020 ranked the 25th place. Ukraine ranked the 30th line in the list of the strongest armies in the world in 2017.

https://en.defence-ua.com/news/ukraine_included_in_list_of_20_most_powerful_armies_in_world-9148.html

Like this: Like Loading...