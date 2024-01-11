Partisans Infiltrated Important Russian Airbase In Crimea

What did they discover there?
11.01.2024
The Ukrainian underground conducted reconnaissance at the airfield in Yevpatoria in temporarily occupied Crimea. The Atesh partisan movement reported on Telegram.
“Our agent penetrated the airfield of the occupiers in Evpatoria and successfully conducted reconnaissance,” the report reads.
Partisans found the Russian Pantsir-S1 air defence missile system and several Be-12 and An-12 aircraft at the airfield.
Also at the facility, the enemy is carrying out repair work on some aircraft. In addition, Atesh noticed the lack of real-time protection of the entire territory.
Also, the underground shared the coordinates of the object of the Russian Federation in Yevpatoria — 45.217859, 33.391138.
The partisan movement noted that they do not cease to monitor the enemy and find new military facilities throughout the peninsula.
“We will not allow the ruscists to use the annexed territories for their criminal purposes,” Atesh added.
3 comments
Undeniably, the Ukrainian partisans are very active lately. Either they have gained more members, have finished some sort of training, or simply have gotten good at what they’re doing. Maybe all of the above.
“In addition, Atesh noticed the lack of real-time protection of the entire territory.”
I recon that this also helps a lot. Most soldiers, security forces, and guards were sacrificed for putler’s criminal war, so it seems.
Ukraine’s focus on the ruSSian-ottoman Crimea is a huge strategic mistake. Once Donbas is liberated Crimea is lost.
ATESH!!!!!!!!!!!!
WOLVERINES!!!!!!!!!!!!
🇺🇦💪