What did they discover there?

11.01.2024

The Ukrainian underground conducted reconnaissance at the airfield in Yevpatoria in temporarily occupied Crimea. The Atesh partisan movement reported on Telegram.

“Our agent penetrated the airfield of the occupiers in Evpatoria and successfully conducted reconnaissance,” the report reads.

Partisans found the Russian Pantsir-S1 air defence missile system and several Be-12 and An-12 aircraft at the airfield.

Also at the facility, the enemy is carrying out repair work on some aircraft. In addition, Atesh noticed the lack of real-time protection of the entire territory.

Also, the underground shared the coordinates of the object of the Russian Federation in Yevpatoria — 45.217859, 33.391138.

The partisan movement noted that they do not cease to monitor the enemy and find new military facilities throughout the peninsula.

“We will not allow the ruscists to use the annexed territories for their criminal purposes,” Atesh added.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2024/1/11/579007/

Like this: Like Loading...