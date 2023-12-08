Oleg Davygora23:30, 08.12.23

Trump Jr. spoke out against continued US funding for the war, accusing NATO of being overly reliant on American support.

The son of former US President Donald Trump Jr. criticized US foreign policy towards Ukraine. He stated that Ukraine had already lost the war with Russia .

“No more big wars, no more funding for the military-industrial complex! For those of you idiots, Ukraine lost this war quite a long time ago, we’re just keeping them on life support with endless money!” he said, according to Newsweek .

His remarks followed controversial statements by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who cited alleged comments by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that America’s “uncles, cousins ​​and sons” would be sent to fight in Ukraine if proper military funding for the country was not continued.

Trump Jr. spoke out against continued US funding for the war, accusing NATO of being overly reliant on American support. The White House and Austin did not respond to these statements.

However, Austin’s office rejected the television commentators’ comments, reiterating the Defense Department’s commitment to supporting Ukraine. The White House argues that funding for Ukraine is necessary to prevent a Russian victory that could lead to Putin annexing Ukraine and posing a direct threat to NATO countries. This would trigger NATO’s Article 5, which requires member countries, including the US, to respond to attacks on any member country.

Scandalous statements by Donald Trump Sr. – details

The former president of the United States of America promised that he could end the war in Ukraine in just 24 hours and “prevent the Third World War” if he wins the elections.

Trump also admitted that he blackmailed European leaders with the idea that America, under his leadership, would not defend NATO allies in the event of a Russian attack. He spoke about this at a campaign rally in Iowa.

