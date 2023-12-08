Russia loses 990 soldiers, 26 armored vehicles and 12 artillery systems in one day of war in Ukraine — General Staff

8 december, 2023

Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in the Bakhmut, Kupyansk, Avdiivka, Zaporizhzhia, Lyman and Marinka directions. Also, the defenders eliminated 990 Russian soldiers.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ General Staff shared their regular report, as below.

The total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to December 8, 2023, amounted to:

personnel – about 337,220 (+990 per day)

tanks – 5,626 (+8)

armored fighting vehicles – 10,508 (+26)

artillery systems – 8,057 (+21)

MLRS – 919

air defense systems – 605

aircraft – 324

helicopters – 324

UAV operational-tactical level – 6,136 (+20)

cruise missiles – 1,571

ships/boats – 22

submarines – 1

vehicles and tank trucks – 10,591 (+30)

special equipment – 1,159 (+3)

General Staff’s report: Ukrainian Defense Forces repel Russian attacks in 6 directions, most of all in Avdiivka

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff shared the information in its morning report.

The situation hasn’t changed significantly near the state Ukrainian border with Belarus.

In the northeastern border area, Russian forces maintain a grouping of troops covering the state border, conducting active sabotage activities in the border areas to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened areas, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders had repelled 7 attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces had beaten back all attacks near Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers had fended off 24 attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region. The Ukrainian defense forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on Russian troops, and consolidating their positions.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russian army. The defense forces successfully repelled 30 attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, south of Tonenke and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back Russian troops near Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, Russian troops did not conduct assault operations.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 8 attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Melitopol direction, The Ukrainian Defence Forces are conducting an offensive operation, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, consolidating their positions and exhausting Russian troops.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire on the enemy’s rear.

Russian army launches 3 missile strikes and 57 air strikes on Ukraine

Over the past day, 89 combat clashes took place. In total, Russia launched 3 missile strikes, 57 air strikes, 47 MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Yesterday, Russian troops launched an air strike against Ukraine using 21 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 17 drones.

Russian army launched air strikes on 16 settlements across Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Ukrainian defense forces launch 5 strikes on Russian personnel concentrations

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation conducted 5 strikes on concentrations of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Ukrainian missile troops destroyed 1 Russian electronic warfare station.

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks in 7 directions. In total, 91 firefights took place at the front. The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1,120 Russian soldiers.

