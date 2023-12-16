Irina Pogorelaya13:58, 16.12.23

This weapon can be used on one of the main bridgeheads – in the south of Ukraine.

AFU still has access to more than 95% of all weapons systems supplied by Western allies.

As the publication Welt writes, these weapons were not used in the counter-offensive that began in early summer. According to the publication, Ukraine could use these weapons in 2024 at one of the starting points, which could become a bridgehead in Kherson.

“Having the necessary fighters, combat helicopters and drones, the Ukrainian Armed Forces could provide sufficient support for the advancement of troops, especially since there are almost no Russian fortifications in this region,” the publication says.

“This would be exactly the counteroffensive that Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny probably had in mind from the very beginning,” journalists say.

The situation in the Kherson direction

On October 28, a report from the Institute for the Study of War stated that The Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to advance on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

The Defense Forces then responded that it was too early to talk about physical and geographical advance on the left bank but the counter-battery fight in the south continues quite effectively .

On October 31, the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces noted that there have been some successes in this direction, but for now they will not be disclosed.

