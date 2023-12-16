“People in the West do not fully realize the scale of Russian terror in #Ukraine,”….

says Steven Moore, a #Republican political strategist, international social entrepreneur, and political opinion researcher.

Moore contends that Russia’s ability to continue the war is supported, in part, by numerous #Western #businesses. He highlights a specific example: “Procter & Gamble contributed at least $5 million in taxes to Russian coffers in 2022. How many #Shahed drones did Russia purchase with that money?” he questions.

Watch the video to learn more about deterring Russia, the controversial role of Western companies, and Moore’s confidence in Ukraine’s eventual victory.

Video here :

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ukrainer_ukraine-republican-western-ugcPost-7141497458341195776-fPv2?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

……..

The full length original video is here :

Like this: Like Loading...