“People in the West do not fully realize the scale of Russian terror in #Ukraine,”….

says Steven Moore, a #Republican political strategist, international social entrepreneur, and political opinion researcher.
Moore contends that Russia’s ability to continue the war is supported, in part, by numerous #Western #businesses. He highlights a specific example: “Procter & Gamble contributed at least $5 million in taxes to Russian coffers in 2022. How many #Shahed drones did Russia purchase with that money?” he questions.
Watch the video to learn more about deterring Russia, the controversial role of Western companies, and Moore’s confidence in Ukraine’s eventual victory.
Video here :
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ukrainer_ukraine-republican-western-ugcPost-7141497458341195776-fPv2?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
The full length original video is here :
The full video is a must-see.
Some key takeaways:
DON’T buy P&G products. Or Red Bull. (It’s just diabetes flavoured piss-water anyway).
Switzerland is NOT neutral. It is actively helping putlerstan. It and Orbanistan needs to be smashed financially. Militarily too if necessary.
The West could do a lot more to help eliminate such corporate collusion with the crime syndicate if it weren’t such a money-grubbing body. Switzerland is the worst of the bunch, raking in lots of dirty and bloody money from tinpot dictators to crooked business people, drug cartels, organized crime syndicates, terrorist organizations, and human traffickers. Its “clean” image is splattered with blood and human misery.
I really like this guy.
He’s a real conservative. Like Steve Forbes. The complete opposite of the trumputler wing of his party that seeks nothing less than the transformation of Ukraine into a putinaZi slave colony.