Ukraine and U.S. Review Transferred Weapons in First Joint Inspection

21 January, 2024

Inspection of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine. January 2024. Photo credits: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Ukraine and the United States conducted the first joint inspection of the transferred U.S. weapons.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on this.

Officials of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with officials of the U.S. Embassy’s Defense Cooperation Section, took part in the inspection of weapons and property.

An inspection of weapons provided by U.S. partners took place in one of the military units.

Ukrainian and U.S. inspectors checked three main items:

serial numbers,

technical condition,

proper storage conditions (safety and security).

The Ministry of Defense said that the information received is currently being processed. There were no remarks from U.S. officials during the joint work.

Joint end-use inspections of partner-provided weapons will continue.

“Ensuring access to storage sites, openness, and systematic joint inspections are concrete measures we are taking to increase transparency and build trust with our partners,” commented Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr.

On November 27, 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the U.S. Embassy agreed to expand monitoring of the use of U.S. military aid.

To accomplish this task, the parties signed a joint concept that provides for regular inventories, joint physical inspections with partners, and special inspections of the end use of U.S. weapons received by Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the US Embassy agreed on expanded monitoring of military aid, November 2023. Photo credits: Ministry of Defense

The concept provides for additional transparency in the storage and use of foreign weapons. It is emphasized that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was the initiator of the relevant agreements.

Military aid from the United States, January 2022. Photo from open sources.

The plan of joint physical inspections for the first half of 2024 was agreed upon with the U.S. side on December 14, 2023.

