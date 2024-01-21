Moscow and St. Petersburg are preparing for a UAV attack: they were spotted in the Bryansk region, – media

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:02, 01/21/24

A high alert regime has been declared in the Leningrad region.

In the Leningrad region, a high alert regime has been declared at all critical infrastructure facilities, the government of the Russian region reports.

“Security units and law enforcement agencies have received orders to destroy unmanned aerial vehicles if they are detected in adjacent territories,” the statement says.

As the Russian project VChK-OGPU writes , citing a source, Moscow and St. Petersburg received emergency information about the approach of 10 unidentified flying objects. The drones could have been spotted in the south of the Bryansk region; they were flying past the Seshcha military airfield on a northern course.

