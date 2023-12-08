Ukraine and Sweden discuss possible supply of Gripen aircraft

8 DECEMBER 2023

Ukraine and Sweden are discussing the possibility of supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets.

Details: Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, discussed this issue with Micael Bydén, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Sweden, during a meeting.

“A fruitful bilateral work concerning supplying Ukraine with the Gripen aircraft is ongoing,” Deputy Defence Minister Ivan Havryliuk said.

He added that there are still “certain NATO-related issues” but expressed hope that “we will manage to receive these fighter jets through joint efforts”.

Bydén in his turn stated that supplying Ukraine with Gripen aircraft is being discussed both at the political and military-operational levels.

“I know that the dialogue between our countries is ongoing. So we are waiting for political decisions,” the general added.

Background: Sweden is a member of the fighter jet coalition, the goal of which is supplying Ukraine with fighter jets. Earlier, Ukrainian pilots and ground personnel had an opportunity to train on Gripen aircraft in Sweden.

The possibility of supplying Ukraine with Gripen was already discussed during the visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to Sweden in August.

