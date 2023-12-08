Russia saves on New Year decorations and fireworks in order to finance army

Several Russian regions will not conduct New Year celebrations, put up decorations or launch fireworks in order to save funds to finance the army.

Details: This decision was made by local authorities of Novorossiysk, Sochi, Nalchik, Vladikavkaz and other cities.

Officials state that saved money will be spent on procurement of equipment for the army. “This will be the best present for our fellow citizens on the frontlines of the special military operation [Russian euphemism for the war in Ukraine – ed.] and their families,” wrote Alexey Kopaigorodsky, mayor of Sochi.

City streets will be adorned with old decorations and illumination. The authorities in different cities plan to involve private business in the process of decoration.

Background:

The state debt of Russia has increased by RUB 2.2 trillion (about US$22.63 billion) in the first half of 2023 with RUB 2.5 trillion (US$25.7 billion) planned as 2023 state budget.

The media also reported that Russia would increase military expenditures by 70% up to RUB 10.8 trillion (US$112.4 billion).

