Ukraine and Netherlands initiate resolution on mental health in times of war and disaster

26.01.2024 20:40

Ukraine and the Netherlands have initiated a resolution on mental health in times of war and disaster, which may be adopted in May at the World Health Assembly.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, together with a group of 12 WHO member states, initiated a draft resolution on “Strengthening mental health and psychosocial support before, during and after armed conflicts, natural and human-made disasters, public health and other emergencies,” the statement said.

The resolution aims to strengthen prevention, promotion, protection and assistance related to mental health and psychosocial support in emergencies.

“Against the backdrop of an unprecedented number of humanitarian crises around the world – whether caused by armed conflicts, natural and man-made disasters, medical and other emergencies – mental health promotion and psychosocial support are extremely important for promoting the right to a high standard of health,” said First Deputy Minister of Health Serhiy Dubrov at the 154th WHO session in Geneva.

The Ministry of Health reminded that unmet mental and psychosocial needs have far-reaching and long-term negative human, social and economic consequences that affect individuals, communities and society as a whole.

In order to improve global mental health, the WHO Secretariat has developed a Comprehensive Plan of Action for Mental Health 2013-2030, which sets out clear actions to promote mental health and well-being.

The resolution is expected to be jointly finalized and adopted by consensus at the 77th World Health Assembly in May.

As reported, mental health centers will be set up in cluster hospitals, and supervisors will be trained for primary care doctors who work with mental disorders.

