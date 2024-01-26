Larisa Kozovaya20:12, 01/26/24

The dictator admitted that the so-called SVO is a defense of Russian interests.

Now there are more than 600 thousand Russian invaders in the combat zone in Ukraine . As reported by RosSMI, Russian President Vladimir Putin said this during a meeting with cadets of the St. Petersburg State Maritime Technical University.

“There are issues that require additional attention and solutions. The combat zone is large – almost 2 thousand km. And there are more than 600 thousand people in the combat zone. The mechanism is huge…” he emphasized.

It is noted that at a meeting with student recruits participating in the war against Ukraine, the dictator noted that it is in the character of Russians to lend a shoulder to the country, “without sparing yourself.”

He also gave a strange speech about events on the front line, where “mines whistle, drones fly like flies” and “life always puts everything in its place.” At the same time, the President of the Russian Federation claims that the war was started for reasons of protecting Russia’s interests.

At the same time, Putin said that the “actual masters” of Ukraine after the collapse of the USSR were “nationalists.” He added that the Russian Federation allegedly did not want to attack Ukraine, but Russia’s “geopolitical enemy” carried out a coup, in particular in 2014 in the Donbass.

“And he began to physically exterminate those who were ready to build normal relations with us. … Everything that happened, especially in the territories occupied by the enemy, is genocide – there is no other way to call it. This is the extermination of people. The Russians were declared not a titular nation there. The law was adopted in our historical territories,” the dictator said.

According to him, the so-called SVO is an attempt to end the war, which Ukraine itself started in 2014.

(C)UNIAN 2024

