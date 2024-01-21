21 january, 2024

Russian forces increase their activity with intensified offensives on all fronts in Ukraine, resulting in significant losses in equipment and personnel over the last two weeks

The UK Ministry of Defense reported the information.

Citing data from the Ukrainian General Staff, a British agency reports that on January 19, Russian shelling on the front lines increased by 27% compared to the previous day. Occupying forces conducted 81 airstrikes and launched 45 missile attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Additional General Staff data comparing the period from January 14-18 with previous five-day intervals corroborates this escalation.

Furthermore, British intelligence notes that over the last five days, losses in Russian military equipment have increased by 88%, and the number of destroyed tanks from Russia has risen by 95%. Meanwhile, Russian personnel losses have increased by 15% during the same period.

“This data points towards a steady increase in the intensity of Russian offensive activity across the front over the past two weeks,” British Defense Ministry experts emphasize.

According to their data, a key factor likely contributing to Russia’s increased activity is the freezing of the ground, allowing better mobility for armored vehicles.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 72 Russian attacks at the front, most of them in the Kupyansk and Avdiivka directions. Russian losses have already surpassed 376,000 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

https://global.espreso.tv/military-news-british-intelligence-reveals-significant-surge-in-russian-equipment-and-personnel-losses-over-last-5-days

Like this: Like Loading...