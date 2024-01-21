Hodges: General Budanov and the GUR are significantly ahead of the Russian intelligence services

01/21/2024

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and its head Kirill Budanov are significantly ahead of the Russian intelligence services. They actively oppose Russia and are looking for non-trivial ways to seize the initiative outside the battlefield.

And this will buy time to restore defense forces and adjust further military plans. The former commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, wrote about this in his profile on the X network, formerly known as Twitter .

Budanov and the GUR as a whole earned high praise from the American General after a series of successful attacks on military targets on Russian territory on the night of January 21.

“Lieutenant General Budanov and the GUR are so far ahead of the Russian intelligence services … fighting the Russians, looking for ways to seize the initiative while the Ukrainian Armed Forces adjust their plans and restore their strength,” Hodges said.

LtGen Budanov and the HUR are so far out in front of Russian security services…taking the fight to the Russians, looking for ways to get the initiative as UAF adjusts its plans and regains its strength. https://t.co/jyMVgbj48u — Ben Hodges (@general_ben) January 21, 2024

He also retweeted the opinion of his Australian colleague, retired Major General Nick Ryan, regarding Ukraine’s overnight strike on an oil terminal in the Leningrad region.

“These are what we might call ‘aggressive sanctions’ on Russian energy exports. Another demonstration of Ukraine’s constantly adapting and seriously impressive strategic strike capabilities,” Ryan wrote.

He also retweeted the opinion of his Australian colleague, retired Major General Nick Ryan, regarding Ukraine’s overnight strike on an oil terminal in the Leningrad region.

“These are what we might call ‘aggressive sanctions’ on Russian energy exports. Another demonstration of Ukraine’s constantly adapting and seriously impressive strategic strike capabilities,” Ryan wrote.

Let us remind you that on the night of January 21, explosions occurred in several Russian cities at once . Information about the “bavovna” came from Tula, Orel and Smolensk. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the “successful” work of air defense.

Meanwhile, it became known that the drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense attacked the Pantsir production plant in Tula.

SBU drones delivered the Bavovna to the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region. There, an oil terminal was hit, which, in particular, supplied fuel to the Russian occupation army. After the explosions and fire, the terminal’s operations were stopped.

And in Smolensk, the Main Intelligence Directorate attacked a plant where the X-59 missiles are produced; the invaders use them to attack Ukraine.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel OBOZ.UA and Viber . Don’t be fooled by fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...