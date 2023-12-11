UK gives Ukraine Viking amphibious vehicles and raiding craft as part of ‘maritime coalition’

VIDEO

The United Kingdom and Norway, which have jointly led the new ‘Maritime Capabilities Coalition’ to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to operate at sea, will provide the Ukrainian military with ships and vehicles for the Navy.

The UK will provide Ukraine with two Sandown-class ships, 20 Viking amphibious vehicles, and 23 raiding craft.

“We are grateful to our partners for their significant contribution to the security of the Black Sea,” the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier it was reported that the UK and Norway had created a maritime coalition to support Ukraine. The new alliance will supply ships and other vehicles to Ukrainian defenders for combat operations at sea.

