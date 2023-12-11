Russian POWs Reveal Why They Came to Ukraine

As well as seeing the conditions they’re kept in at Ukraine’s only POW camp, Kyiv Post also gained some startling insights into why some of the men did – and didn’t – want to go to war.

Kyiv Post journalist Anna Nepliy recently visited the Zahid-1 camp for Russian prisoners of war where she spoke to some of Moscow’s troops who came to fight in Ukraine.



As well as seeing the conditions they’re kept in at Ukraine’s only POW camp, she also gained some startling insights into why some of the men did – and didn’t – want to go to war.



For some of the POWs, their future is highly uncertain – some have not yet been included on POW lists compiled by international organisations and others say they have no chance of returning home as they’ve already been branded as traitors for surrendering.



One even claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense was denying a soldier by his name had ever existed.

