Russian POWs Reveal Why They Came to Ukraine

As well as seeing the conditions they’re kept in at Ukraine’s only POW camp, Kyiv Post also gained some startling insights into why some of the men did – and didn’t – want to go to war.
Kyiv Post journalist Anna Nepliy recently visited the Zahid-1 camp for Russian prisoners of war where she spoke to some of Moscow’s troops who came to fight in Ukraine.
For some of the POWs, their future is highly uncertain – some have not yet been included on POW lists compiled by international organisations and others say they have no chance of returning home as they’ve already been branded as traitors for surrendering.
One even claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense was denying a soldier by his name had ever existed.
It is sickening to watch these bastards living in luxury compared to Ukrainian POW’s. They claim they come to Ukraine to fight nazis, maybe Ukraine should have acted like nazis, and treated them the way russians treat Ukrainian POW’s.
Why let a woman interview these foul scum? Stupid decision.
Why do murderous filth get Red Cross access (itself an outfit crawling with putinoid scum) when Ukrainians are being tortured?
That video was horrible to watch. I wish they had just made it for internal consumption. I don’t see it being helpful for Ukraine to show such humanity to savages.
“…others say they have no chance of returning home as they’ve already been branded as traitors for surrendering.”
Just like under Stalin, the original bloodthirsty ruskie monster and Vlad’s hero.