U.S. Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Says Supporting Ukraine In U.S. National Interest.

ARM UKRAINE NOW
Jan 13, 2024
This is about preventing war in other European countries.
One comment
From the Ukrainian perspective, NH represents Ukraine’s last hope of avoiding a Trump nomination.
Membership of the “Ukrainians for Trump” fan club is currently running in the low single figures.
She would also prevent the US from becoming another pro-putler authoritarian state. The US might as well elect Viktor Orban, for all the difference it would make.
Republican ABC1’s strongly favour a Haley presidency. In the DT’s live poll of their readers she’s pulling out some good figures:
Haley 67%
Trump 20%
DeSantis 8%
Ramaswamy 4%
However, the DT is overwhelmingly an ABC1 readership. Blue collar Repubs would presumably go more with Trump? If not, then perhaps Nikkei’s on the verge of a breakthrough?!