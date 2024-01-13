scradge1

U.S. Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Says Supporting Ukraine In U.S. National Interest.

Olha Holovko

ARM UKRAINE NOW

Jan 13, 2024

This is about preventing war in other European countries.

#russianagression #armukraine #supportukraine #nikkihaley

Video here :

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/olha-holovko-7bab101b_russianagression-armukraine-supportukraine-ugcPost-7151887865994489856-4-RA?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

  1. From the Ukrainian perspective, NH represents Ukraine’s last hope of avoiding a Trump nomination.
    Membership of the “Ukrainians for Trump” fan club is currently running in the low single figures.
    She would also prevent the US from becoming another pro-putler authoritarian state. The US might as well elect Viktor Orban, for all the difference it would make.
    Republican ABC1’s strongly favour a Haley presidency. In the DT’s live poll of their readers she’s pulling out some good figures:
    Haley 67%
    Trump 20%
    DeSantis 8%
    Ramaswamy 4%

    However, the DT is overwhelmingly an ABC1 readership. Blue collar Repubs would presumably go more with Trump? If not, then perhaps Nikkei’s on the verge of a breakthrough?!

