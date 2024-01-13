In Russia, the heating is turned off in prisons, so that prisoners are more willing to go to fight in Ukraine

Kateryna Girnyk17:38, 13.01.24

Putin is using the cold weather to replenish his troops in Ukraine.

The Russian authorities turn off the heating in prisons to force prisoners to go and fight in Ukraine . This was reported by the founder of the “Russia is sitting” project, Olga Romanova, in an interview with Bild .

According to her, in many colonies the heating is turned off so that the prisoners are more willing to go to fight, while in many regions of Russia the temperature has dropped to -35°C. Thus, Putin decided to use the cold weather to replenish the weakened troops in Ukraine.

“For this reason, they simply turned off their heating at sub-zero temperatures. Thus, the conditions in the prisons must become unbearable so that the men who are there go to Ukraine,” said Romanova.

She also added that there are three population groups in Russia that the majority do not feel sympathy for when they die at the front. These are prisoners, national minorities living in poor regions far from Moscow, and new citizens.

“While these three groups are fighting and dying in Ukraine, Putin can create an illusion of normality for others,” she said.

According to Romanova, female prisoners are increasingly being recruited in Russian prisons. About 1,000 Russian women are currently fighting in Ukraine.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...