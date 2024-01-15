Two Caliber missiles fell in one day in the Krasnodar region of Russia

01/15/2024

On Saturday, January 13, two Kalibr cruise missiles fell on the territory of the Krasnodar region of Russia. On that day, the occupying forces attacked Ukraine , sending about 40 weapons.

The official authorities of the aggressor country did not admit that the Russian Federation was hit by its own missiles. But Russian military experts claim this, and local residents showed video evidence.

“It’s just a rocket… It’s still smoking,” the author of the video commented, filming the scene of the rocket crash between the villages of Pavlovskaya and Atamanskaya.

The publication of “independent Russian journalists” ASTRA reported on January 15 that two days ago not one, but two Russian missiles fell in the Krasnodar Territory.

In particular, on Saturday evening, “Caliber” was detected in the Leningrad region of the region. The rocket fell in a field near the Zapadny farm. Initially, this did not cause any damage or casualties.

Military expert Yan Matveev stated that these were precisely Caliber anti-ship cruise missiles.

“In the Krasnodar region, they found a fallen Russian Kalibr missile, one of those that the Russian military launched at Ukrainian cities today,” he admitted.

The same information was confirmed by CIT analysts, who analyzed the footage published by the Russians, and ASTRA sources in the region’s emergency services.

Let us remind you that on December 31, a Russian missile “Dagger” or X-101 fell in the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation . The governor of the region then confirmed only “pops” in the region, which were allegedly “supersonic sounds of military aircraft.”

During Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine on the morning of January 2, a Russian missile fell on the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. It destroyed many houses, but local authorities called the incident a “munition accident.”

As OBOZ.UA reported, the Russian military “dropped” a high-explosive bomb from an airplane onto the occupied city of Rubezhnoye in the Luhansk region. The terrorist “authorities” called it an “abnormal” accident.

