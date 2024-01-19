Trump opposes border deal on which aid to Ukraine depends

Yuri Kobzar15:17, 01/19/24

Democrats say Republicans will not make a deal in principle to use the migrant issue in the election race.

Donald Trump opposed a compromise agreement with the White House, which would include strengthening the border with Mexico and providing military assistance to Ukraine. He wrote about this on his own social network The Truth.

“I believe we should not have a border deal at all unless we get EVERYTHING to stop the INVASION of millions and millions of people out of nowhere into our (…) country. Also, I have no doubt that our House Speaker Mike Johnson will only make an agreement that is ideal for the border,” Trump wrote.

It is noteworthy that the aforementioned Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson openly admitted to the American media that he constantly consults with Trump about concluding a deal with the White House.

“President Trump is not wrong. He and I have talked about this quite often. I talked to him about the same topic the night before last,” Johnson said, adding that he talks to Trump “every few days.”

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin recently said that Republicans are “doing Donald Trump’s bidding and actively obstructing a bipartisan border agreement.” According to Democrats, Republicans do not want a border agreement (and therefore aid to Ukraine) to be concluded before the presidential election in November 2024, since this issue will be central to Trump’s election campaign.

