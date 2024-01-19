Arthur Kryzhny17:19, 01/19/24

From 2018 to 2022, the number of accidents on heating networks in the Russian Federation increased significantly in some regions.

In Russia, about 30 percent of heating and steam networks require replacement . The most difficult situation is observed in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, where the wear rate has reached 92 percent, RosSMI reports citing Rosstat.

As Russian publications write , we are talking about data from 2022. There is no information for 2023 yet.

In North Ossetia, Lipetsk region, Kabardino-Balkaria, Tomsk and Sverdlovsk regions, more than 50% of heat and steam networks require replacement. In the Moscow region, whose residents found themselves without heat in 30-degree frosts, the wear and tear of heating networks is slightly less than the Russian average – 29%.

In 2022, the most accidents on heating networks and heat supply sources occurred in the Nizhny Novgorod region (538). It is followed by Moscow (384), Kirov (372), Sverdlovsk (355) and Irkutsk (224) regions.

At the same time, from 2018 to 2022, the number of accidents increased significantly in some regions.

The leaders in this indicator are Nizhny Novgorod (+372), Kirov (+332) and Sverdlovsk (+133) regions, Kabardino-Balkaria (+98), as well as the Republic of Karelia (+86). The top ten of this antitope is completed by the Moscow Region, where in 2022 there were 85 more accidents than in 2018, as well as the Perm Territory (+84), Novosibirsk Region (+58), the Republic of Sakha (+46) and the Republic of Dagestan (+31 ).

However, the problem with heating networks did not affect the most valuable city for the Russian authorities – Moscow, where the wear and tear of heating and steam networks is only 1%.

