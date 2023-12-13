Trump may lift sanctions on North Korea if elected US President – Politico

Vadim Khludzinsky21:58, 13.12.23

If the former White House leader softens his approach, it could disappoint allies such as South Korea and Japan and unnerve members of his own party.

Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of allowing North Korea to retain its nuclear weapons while offering the North Korean regime financial incentives to stop producing new bombs. Politico writes about this with reference to three people familiar with Trump’s opinion.

According to them, the US presidential candidate is interested in concluding an agreement with the DPRK. One of Trump’s ideas would allegedly be to encourage North Korea to freeze its nuclear program and stop developing new nuclear weapons in exchange for relief from economic sanctions and other forms of assistance.

“Part of his motivation … would be to avoid wasting time on what he sees as futile arms negotiations – and instead focus on the broader task of competing with China,” the story said.

It noted that it is possible that Trump may still view denuclearization as a long-term goal, “but it would be a departure from standard U.S. policy to enter into even a short-term agreement with North Korea that does not explicitly state this.”

If Trump were to soften his approach, it could upset allies such as South Korea and Japan and unnerve members of his own party who prefer a tougher approach to Pyongyang. It would also open the door to accusations of hypocrisy against the former president because he has consistently criticized the Obama administration for easing Iran’s economic woes in exchange for reversing its progress toward its first nuclear weapon. Trump, as president, withdrew the United States from the Barack Obama-era Iran nuclear deal.”

