The occupiers covered themselves with prisoners of war during their assault (video)

Oleg Davygora22:14, 13.12.23

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets noted that such actions can be considered a violation of the Geneva Convention.

The video from the drone shows how a group of war criminals from the Russian Army leads three Ukrainian prisoners in front of them, and behind them begins to shoot at the positions of our military. The footage from the drone was received by Radio Liberty from the Ukrainian Armed Forces military from near Rabotino.

The video shows: after the battle broke out, the Russian military began to retreat. The unarmed people were sent back, and then they shot in the direction of one of them.

The next frame shows a motionless body lying on the ground. The fate of the Ukrainian fighter is unknown at this time.

“According to the Geneva Convention, it is generally expressly prohibited to use prisoners of war to participate in hostilities. That is, a prisoner of war, after being granted official status, must be in a specially created prisoner of war camp away from hostilities and await the exchange procedure,” the ombudsman said.

The Main Intelligence Directorate reported that on the Russian side, the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment as part of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Federation is now fighting in this sector of the front.

The occupiers hid behind the military forces during the assault

