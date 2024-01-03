Trump Amplifies Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claim That the Kremlin is More ‘Truthful’ Than The Media or Democrats

Ken Meyer

Jan 2nd, 2024

Icon Sportswire via AP Images

Donald Trump claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him for the kabillionth time, this time by promoting Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as the congresswoman pushed Russian propaganda.

In the former president’s latest Truth Social binge, he re-truthed Greene’s post from last week about an article from Jim Hoft, proprietor of The Gateway Pundit. Both are well known for peddling fake news and conspiracy theories, but that didn’t stop Greene as she leapt on an article entitled “Russian Textbooks Say Trump Lost 2020 in Rigged Election.”

“When the Kremlin is more truthful than American mainstream media and Democrats,” Greene declared.

The Pundit article was a partial aggregation of a Newsweek piece about Russian world history textbooks that claim Trump’s 2020 election loss was “a result of obvious electoral fraud by the Democratic Party.” Trump is frequently portrayed in a positive light by Russian state media; the former president continues to lie about his loss, and he faces criminal indictment for his allegedly illegal schemes to overturn the results.

“Apparently, the Kremlin is more honest than our own Pravda media,” Hoft declared as he moved past the facts and evidence Newsweek provided.

