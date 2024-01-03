Powerful Explosions Heard In Crimea: Belbek Military Airbase Burning

The occupants are panicking because of the missile attack.

On the night of January 3, explosions were heard on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol city Petro Andryushchenko on his Telegram-channel.

According to Andryushchenko, the explosions took place in the village of Turgeneve near Bakhchisarai and in Simferopol. The official noted that the shockwave was felt in Sevastopol and smoke was seen rising in the area of Cape Fiolent.

The monitoring Telegram channel of “Crimean Wind” reported that smoke could be seen above Sevastopol after two strong explosions. According to the channel’s subscribers, windows flew out in one of Sevastopol’s neighbourhoods, on Zhidilov Street, and the houses in Bakhchisarai were “shaking”.

The channel’s authors also noted that the strike could have been carried out on the Belbek airfield, which the occupiers use for military purposes, but this information needs confirmation. Later, the channel reported that residents of the villages of Fruktove and Verkhnesadove saw a bright flash in the area of the airfield.

The Occupiers Are Panicking

The occupation “governor” of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claims that a missile was shot down over the waters of the Black Sea. He also said, citing the rescue service, that no damage to infrastructure had been recorded.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not comment on the incident.

