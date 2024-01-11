Transnistria claims “armed conflict” on border with Ukraine

10 JANUARY 2024

On the border of Ukraine and unrecognized Transnistria there was an incident with the use of firearms, as a result of which two Transnistrian citizens were allegedly moved to the territory of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of the unrecognized republic reported this on Wednesday, January 10.

“On January 7, 2024, an incident involving the use of firearms occurred near the Pridnestrovian-Ukrainian border, after which two Pridnestrovian citizens were transferred to the territory of Ukraine. Now the circumstances of what happened are being clarified,” the report said.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not yet commented on the corresponding message of the unrecognized Transnistria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 23, 2023, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state of russia accused Ukraine of allegedly preparing a provocation to attack the territory of Transnistria.

Recall, on February 20, 2023, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean called on russia to withdraw troops from the territory of unrecognized Transnistria.

Also on February 20, 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the country is ready to help Moldova in resolving the issue with Transnistria.

