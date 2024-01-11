Russians are leaving the trenches en masse and surrendering: the Ukrainian Armed Forces spoke about the situation in the Tauride direction

01/10/2024 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In the Tauride direction at the front in Ukraine, there are more and more Russian occupiers who refuse to go on the offensive. Recently, about 40 military personnel of the aggressor country spontaneously left the trenches and tried to flee with weapons towards the occupied Crimea.

Alexander Shtupun, speaker of the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces, spoke about this on the Espreso channel on Wednesday, January 10. According to the Ukrainian military, Russian troops are trying to force the return of these invaders back to their positions.

Shtupun noted that due to the fact that the Russians refuse to storm, a representative of the highest military command of the aggressor country arrives at the position. They intimidate soldiers, threaten them with executions, humiliate them and even carry out physical violence.

“They (the occupiers – Ed.) agree to stand on the defensive, but do not want to carry out assault operations. The fact is that even a minor injury in the cold and the current level of field medicine among Russians usually ends in death,” Shtupun noted.

Over the past four days, about 30 occupiers surrendered. In some cases, the remnants of assault groups voluntarily surrender. Sometimes reconnaissance groups or assault units of the Ukrainian army capture Russians in some positions.

In addition, there are those who leave by agreement under the “I want to live” program.

Those occupiers who have already been in assaults and survived are mostly afraid to go on the offensive. They don’t want to return to this hell, that’s why they are protesting. And the new Russian “mobs,” as a representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted, have not yet seen all the horrors of the war and do not understand what is happening.

As OBOZ.UA reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that over the past month, about a hundred soldiers of the Russian Army surrendered to Ukrainian fighters in the Avdiivka direction. The Defense Forces expect that the number of prisoners will increase in the near future due to severe frosts.

