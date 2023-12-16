Top Cardinal sentenced to 5 and a half years in prison for financial fraud at Vatican court

By Euronews with AP

Published on 16/12/2023 – 10:55•Updated 16:46

From CapWillie

I found this article interesting although it has nothing to do with Ukraine. I’m struck by the fact everyone points their finger at the corruption inside Ukraine (which does need cleaning up especially now) but I think that the words of Christ apply.. he without sin cast the first stone. I think many people outside Ukraine don’t understand that corruption is a high priority for Ukrainians and despise it as much as anyone.

The trial of Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a former close advisor to Pope Francis, has come to an end following some 2 years of hearings.

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people have learned their fate from a Vatican tribunal after they were handed down verdicts in a complicated financial trial that has aired the tiny city state’s dirty laundry and tested its justice system.

Judge Giuseppe Pignatone read out the verdicts of the three-judge panel in the converted courtroom in the Vatican Museums, where prosecutors and defence attorneys have sparred for 2.5 years over the details of a money-losing investment in a luxury London property.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu was found guilty of fraud aand sentenced to five and a half years in prison…..

Like this: Like Loading...