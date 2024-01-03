“This is state propaganda”: ​​The NYT explained why Ukrainians avoid television news

Angela Bachevskaya22:08, 01/03/24

Since February 2022, residents of Ukraine have had access to a single source of television news – a 24-hour broadcast replete with footage of Ukrainian tanks blowing up Russian positions , medics working on the front lines, and political leaders rallying support abroad.

As The New York Times writes , this program, the United News telethon, has become one of the main tools of information warfare.

“Government officials who regularly appear there praise the telethon for its success in countering Russian disinformation and maintaining morale. But after two years, viewers are tired of the format. What was once considered a vital tool for uniting the people is now increasingly called mouthpiece of the government,” the material says.

Viewers are said to have complained that the program often paints too rosy a picture, hiding troubling developments at the front and waning Western support for Ukraine, and ultimately failing to prepare citizens for a long war.

“Everyone is tired of this picture: we win, everyone likes us and everyone gives us money… This is state propaganda,” says Oksana Romanyuk, head of the Kyiv Institute of Mass Information.

It is unclear how much control the Ukrainian authorities have over the editorial policy of United News. Journalists say concerns about state influence also arose after several channels run by political opponents of Vladimir Zelensky were banned from joining the telethon.

Many critics say the telethon is now doing more harm than good. “It has a dangerous side – it creates an optimistic view of the situation, and then leads to disappointment,” said Yaroslav Eruchishin, head of the Ukrainian parliament’s committee on freedom of speech.

Ukrainians’ trust in the media

Ukrainian media have significantly lost their trust rating. Over the past year, from 57% to 29% there have been fewer people who trust the Ukrainian media (but from 14% to 40% there have been more people who do not trust them).

The number of Ukrainians who trust United News has fallen sharply from 69% in May 2022 to 43% last month, according to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology. Another study found that more than two-fifths of Ukrainians favor ending the program.

