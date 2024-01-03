In Mariupol, on New Year’s Eve, 17 occupants who gathered to drink with a large company were liquidated: details have emerged

01/3/2024 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In Mariupol, activists of the Ukrainian resistance somewhat reduced the “stock” of the Russian occupiers. On New Year’s Eve, the invaders, who gathered to drink in a large company, poisoned themselves with poisoned alcohol carefully prepared for them by the Mariupol resistance.

The Russian public mourned almost two dozen “insidiously killed soldiers”, among whom there were also officers. At the same time, they refuse to believe that the Ukrainian partisans were involved in the “denazification”.

There are reports in the Russian media about the mass poisoning of the occupants with alcohol in Mariupol on New Year’s Eve. According to Russian propagandists, some unknown assailants “fell asleep and treacherously killed” 17 Russian invaders in Mariupol. Among them were two officers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

“The soldiers gathered together in a large company and decided to drink on the occasion of the New Year. However, someone added a strong sleeping pill to the alcohol they consumed. Apparently, when the soldiers fell asleep, they all were killed in their sleep. Some were strangled, some were butchered,” they quoted. propagandists “embellished” version of events, which was told to them by “sources in the army and police of the DNR”.

Another source said that now the mysterious avengers who “intruded on the trust of our military and then fell asleep and killed them” are being sought. Propagandists of the Russian Federation also assume the possible involvement of “denazification” and “saboteurs”, who already have more than one liquidated occupier in Mariupol.

“But this version still needs confirmation,” the propagandists added.

Instead, the reality turned out to be much more prosaic than the voiced version. Activists of the Mariupol resistance are really involved in the plague among the occupiers. And there is no mention of any “insidious murders in a dream” and even with the help of cut throats.

The Telegram channel “Mariupol. Resistance” announced their involvement in the elimination of the invaders. What’s more: there, the occupiers were warned in advance that surprises were waiting for them.

“Last week, we delivered a batch of good alcohol to friendly nalivaiks. Those who trade hand-to-hand for the Russians. We delivered dark alcohol, knowing that they definitely make money only on this (Arsen – hello ;)). It worked. New poisonings among the occupier in the city. Some an unknown disease is mowing down the orcs. And we just need to bang less. Although in our case – more,” said the message published on December 29.

However, as subsequent events showed, the Russian occupiers were not affected by the news about the sale of poisoned alcohol, nor the first “victims” in the fight against the “green snake” among the invaders.

It will be recalled that earlier a mass plague among the occupiers occurred in Mariupol in October. Then, in just one week, 26 invaders mysteriously died, another 15 ended up in intensive care due to poisoning. At that time, Russian propagandists also wrote about saboteurs.

In total, during the summer and two months of autumn, the Mariupol resistance eliminated more than 40 invaders in various ways. Such data was made public by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in October.

