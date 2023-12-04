They work in three shifts: Ukraine has established production of 122-mm shells in one of the partner countries.

4.12.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

During a full-scale war, Ukraine produces ammunition, including on the territory of partner countries. For example, the production of 122 mm shells for D-30 howitzers has been launched abroad.

The Telegram channel ” Bochkala_WAR ” reported this and showed photographs of the bookmaker. There is no information about which friendly state we are talking about.

“The manufacturing process takes place in three shifts to provide the Ukrainian artillery with ammunition! We are moving towards Victory together,” wrote the authors of the Telegram channel.

Let us add that the 122-mm Soviet towed howitzer D-30 first appeared in the early 60s. Its longest firing range is 15,300 meters. This equipment is still in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have also received D-30s from partner countries.

As OBOZ.UA wrote:

– To fulfill its promise to supply Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells by March 2024, the EU must redirect ammunition exports from third world countries to Kiev , said EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

– Earlier, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the European Union should take into account the military needs of Ukraine regarding the future strategy of the European defense industry. Ukraine must be integrated into EU defense programs.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel OBOZ.UA and Viber. Don’t be fooled by fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...