Russia is building up its potential for war with Europe – NATO general

The war in Ukraine holds Russia’s attention now, but Russia is still preparing for a global confrontation.

Russia is the main source of danger for the European region , and now it is building up its potential. This was stated by the commander of the NATO multinational corps in the northeast, Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart, in an interview with LRT.lt.

According to him, despite the focus on trying to destroy Ukraine, Russia has already begun to restore its military-economic potential aimed at confronting NATO, primarily in the Baltic Sea region.

“But we must be very careful what conclusions we draw from this. (…) It is wrong to believe that you can protect yourself from Russia only by purchasing drones and air defense. Combined ground, sea, air, cyber assets and capabilities (… ) are still key to the battlefield,” he emphasized.

Von Sandrart noted that the best way to protect the Baltic countries from Russian invasion is to get ahead of Russia in strengthening NATO’s military capabilities in the region. This is the only way to keep the aggressor from the temptation to attack.

Confrontation between Russia and NATO

As UNIAN wrote, German analysts predict a full-scale war between Russia and NATO countries if the Kremlin does not suffer a military defeat in Ukraine. According to the forecast, 6-10 years after the active phase of fighting in Ukraine ends, Russia will restore its military potential and attack the Baltic countries or Moldova.

The head of the Polish National Security Bureau, Jacek Severa, is even more pessimistic. He believes that countries on NATO’s eastern flank have only three years to prepare for a Russian attack. He called the German forecasts “too optimistic.”

