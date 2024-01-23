They wash in basins and collect snow on the streets: there has been no tap water in Crimea for four days

01/23/2024 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

There is a new communal disaster in the temporarily occupied Crimea. After heavy snowfall on January 19, rivers overflowed their banks on the peninsula and reservoirs were overflowing. The waterworks failed and dirty water ended up in the pipes. The worst situation is in Sevastopol; they even declared a few days off there.

The “authorities” promise to return water only on Thursday, January 25. Read more about this in the OBOZ.UA material.

Is nature to blame?

In Crimea, after the mass blackout on January 18, pumping stations also failed. In addition, a third of a month’s rain fell on the peninsula in one day, and now residents of some cities and villages, including Sevastopol, have been living without water since Friday, January 19.

The “authorities” blame nature for everything – a lot of snow, a lot of water. And they claim that supposedly due to unprecedented rainfall, mudflows formed in the mountains, which, along with garbage and old trees, rushed into the rivers. As a result, the reservoirs overflowed with water, and the water was so littered that it could not be filtered. Therefore, the work of the waterworks had to be stopped.

The areas near the reservoir and river are flooded, people are cut off from land. They cannot get out of there on their own because the water has flooded all the surrounding roads.

In fact, for 10 years the occupiers did not make major repairs to water pipelines, treatment facilities, pumping stations, etc. As a result, “unexpectedly” snow that fell in winter caused real cataclysms on the peninsula.

Weekends announced in Sevastopol due to water

Water has not been supplied to the homes of Sevastopol residents for several days.

Sevastopol residents say that they wash in basins, stand in lines at water trucks and collect snow on the street, which they melt in buckets and use in everyday life.

Despite the solemn promises of the representative of the occupation authorities of Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhaev, to return the water on the evening of January 20, the residents of Sevastopol were never able to see it.

On Monday, January 22, Razvozhaev announced a shortened working day in the city. And on January 23 and 24, were declared to be days off. Classes in schools, colleges and universities have also been cancelled. This means that it was not possible to repair broken old equipment and purify dirty water.

As it turned out, in Sevastopol there are only 6 water trucks for the entire city. Therefore, not everyone was able to wait for clean water. Another 8 special vehicles were urgently brought to the city from all over the peninsula, and another 6 were handed over by the military occupiers. But this turned out to be not enough in conditions when almost the entire city had dry taps for four days.

At the same time, part of the population of Alushta, Kerch, Simferopol, Bakhchisaray, Feodosia, Krasnoperekopsk, Sudak lives without water. Water is also delivered there, but not everyone has enough.

Stores have sold out all supplies of bottled water, they don’t have time to deliver it, and traders have raised prices. The same goes for water from vending machines.

One of the most affected settlements is Sakharnaya Golovka, near Sevastopol. Even the electrical substation was flooded here. Therefore, people sat without water and light.

Hospitals were also left without water

Residents of the peninsula are outraged not only because they are forced to live without water. They complain that when water is supplied to apartments for an hour and a half according to the schedule, dirty slurry actually comes out of the taps.

“To stock up on water, you need to drain it for about 20 minutes. There is only sand. All the taps are already clogged from such water. And then the payment will come, like for golden water, you will have to pay,” says Zhanna, a resident of Sevastopol.

People report that even their meters fail due to such water.

Crimeans are also dissatisfied with the fact that schoolchildren will have to be left at home.

“In schools, that means there is no water, toilets and canteens cannot work. And at home, what can we do about this? We can’t cook lunch, we can’t go to the toilet, we don’t even have anything to wash ourselves with! What does Razvozhaev think about this?” – Anastasia Andreeva, a resident of Sevastopol, is indignant.

“In this situation, I feel like a participant in the show “The Last Hero” – I don’t wash my face, I don’t shave, I don’t drink water,” Alexey Leonov wrote on the banned VK.

Sevastopol residents also say that their “governor” said that there are three types of water pipelines in the city, but all of them are secret. Because of this, water arrives to some houses on schedule, while to others it does not reach them at all for days.

“The fantasies of our “governor” have long been known. We no longer pay attention to them. In the northern part of the city there is clean water in apartments, because it is supplied from wells. We live in another part. Our house is located on a hill, so we have water We haven’t seen it for four days. And downstairs in the cafe there is water. Sometimes they let us get it in bottles and even use their toilet. That’s how we live,” pensioner Tatyana Fedorovna describes the situation.

The worst situation is for hospital patients. Those who could have already been discharged home. For the rest, there is no water even in the toilets.

“Our nurses can’t bring that much water. Only on the third day did they agree that a water truck would come to us and deliver more water. But this also won’t be enough for long. The toilets are already unsanitary. And in the canteen there is no longer anything to wash the dishes with,” complains an employee of the Sevastopol hospitals.

From Thursday, January 25, heavy precipitation is expected in Sevastopol – rain and sleet. They won’t stop for at least another week. It is unknown whether the outdated water supply system will be able to cope with such a disaster. But the “authorities” have already warned residents that the accident could happen again. And from January 22, a state of emergency was even declared in certain areas of Sevastopol.

Also, there will be no water at all from the evening of January 22 to the evening of January 24 ; it will not be supplied even according to schedule, but will be stored at waterworks.

