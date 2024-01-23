The Russian defense industry is dismantling refrigerators for spare parts, – Great Britain at the UN

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya01:45, 23.01.24

The permanent representative condemned the crimes of the Russian army.

Because of the war against Ukraine, the modernization of the Russian army was set back 18 years, British Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN James Kariuki said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

“Now the Russian defense industry is dismantling refrigerators for spare parts. It is ordering weapons from the DPRK, in violation of numerous resolutions agreed to in this room, on the instructions of the Russian Foreign Minister. By purchasing and using Iranian drones, both states are violating the Security Council resolution,” he said .

Kariuki recalled the huge losses of the Russian army, the detention of anti-war activists and the arrests of journalists. “And for what? To lose more than half of the lands captured since February 2022 and a fifth of its Black Sea Fleet? To have its economy lose more than $400 billion due to sanctions, and for hundreds of thousands of young Russians to emigrate in search of a better future?” – he asked.

The Deputy Permanent Representative noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke at the UN about protecting the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine, but the only threat to any civilian in Ukraine still comes from Russia.

(C)UNIAN 2024

