They shot down their own: the invaders lost an Su-25 attack aircraft in the east

Yuri Kobzar20:55, 12/17/23

The crash of the plane is confirmed by Ukrainian and Russian military bloggers, as well as the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The Russian army lost another Su-25 attack aircraft in battles at the front. According to unofficial information, he could have been shot down by a Russian air defense installation, or the pilot simply could not control the car.

So, this evening one of the Russian telegram channels reported that in the sky over the Nikolaev region from the Russian Buk-M3 missile launcher. a Ukrainian Su-25 was allegedly shot down. It was alleged that the plane was shot down near the village of Elizavetovo, although in Ukraine there is only one village with that name – in Crimea.

Two hours later, another Russian telegram channel Fighterbomber, covering the topic of military aviation, published a “mourning” message. photo of a Su-25 attack aircraft with the caption “Eternal flight, brother.” This is not the first time this channel has confirmed the death of Russian planes and helicopters.

Later, Fighterbomber decided to clarify that his mournful post and the episode with the “Ukrainian Su-25” over the non-existent village of Elizavetovo in the Nikolaev region refer to two different events. Z-blogger claims that the Russian plane crashed due to “loss of spatial orientation.”

“The pilot was working on instruments in weather conditions in which it was impossible to work.” – he wrote.

This version was indirectly confirmed by the Ukrainian military blogger “Nikolaevsky Vanek”, close to the Ukrainian Air Force.

“Regarding the dead cockerel SU-25, I have no information that anyone worked on it (but I do not rule it out). At about 11 am today the cockerels (both took off from Millerovo) were working in pairs on our positions in the East, as a result of which 1 cockerel simply crashed. Therefore, we can safely write down the dead cockerel as another victim of the “fall” spell,” writes “Vanek.”

At this time, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not announce the downing of a Russian plane.

Updated at 20.55. Later, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNikolai Oleshchuk said that the Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners had nothing to do with the fall of the Russian attack aircraft.

“I can confidently say that it was not Ukrainian air defense that shot down the Russian Su-25 attack aircraft!” These are clear and coordinated actions of Russian anti-aircraft gunners, for which many thanks to them from the entire Ukrainian people! Keep it up!” – said the general.

