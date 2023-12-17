Listening devices were found in Zaluzhny’s office – media

Irina Pogorelaya21:08, 12/17/23

It is noted that the devices were discovered in the commander-in-chief’s office today.

Listening devices were found in the office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of UkraineValery Zaluzhny .

This RBC-Ukraine was reported by a source in military circles. According to the source, the discovered devices for reading information were made of elements of an unknown type, which does not allow identifying who installed the devices.

“These devices were discovered today while preparing the office for work,” the publication’s interlocutor clarified.

