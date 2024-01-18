There was a massive loss of power in Crimea: what is known (video)

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya17:55, 01/18/24

Water supply also stopped in the city of Saki.

On the evening of Thursday, January 18, large-scale power outages occurred in occupied Crimea.

People write online about problems with electricity in Sevastopol, Feodosia, Saki, Dzhankoy and Kerch. The Gauleiter of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhavev, said that at 17:05 there was a false activation of gas equipment at the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant, which caused two power units to shut down.

“Consumers are disconnected: Balaklava, Kazachya bay, Kamyshovaya bay, Fiolent, the central part of the city, Lenin St., B. Morskaya St. All operational teams are working on the spot. The power supply will be restored within an hour,” he added .

The “administration” of the city of Saki said that most of the city was left without electricity due to an accident on the line outside the city. All pumping enterprises of Crimean Water also stopped.

The light went out in Crimea

The “head” of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, wrote that part of the peninsula was without power as a result of an emergency shutdown of equipment at the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant.

