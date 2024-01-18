In Sorokyne (formerly named Krasnodon), the Luhansk oblast, occupied since 2014, elementary school students were accepted into the russian organization “Eaglets of russia”. Occupation media reported this on January 18.

“A solemn ceremony of initiation of elementary school students into the ‘Eaglets of Russia’ took place in Krasnodon”, – the statement said.

Occupiers promise that Ukrainian children from the occupied region will experience “many new, informative, interesting, and useful things” in the “Eaglets of russia”.

Meanwhile, OstroV has previously reported on the militarization of children and teenagers in the Luhansk oblast. It was noted that the militarization of children in the occupied territory is a violation of international humanitarian law, particularly Article 51 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the occupying state from compelling the population to serve in its armed or auxiliary forces and from conducting propaganda aimed at securing voluntary service. In addition, such actions by occupiers may be classified as a violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code – other violations of the laws and customs of war as provided for in international treaties, the ratification of which has been approved by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that criminals involved in the militarization of children in the occupied Luhansk oblast are being trained in the russian city of Tyumen.

It was also previously reported that in the occupied Starobilsk, Ukrainian children in elementary school were enrolled in the “Eaglets of russia” organization.

