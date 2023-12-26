There could be a “wrapped Christmas present” from the Russian Federation on board the Novocherkassk: details

Tanya Polyakovskaya10:03, 26.12.23

Gumenyuk revealed the version of why Novocherkassk detonated so powerfully.

The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalya Gumenyuk, regarding the attack on the enemy ship Novocherkassk in Feodosia, notes that such a powerful detonation was caused not just by fuel.

She said this on air at the telethon, answering a question about the “triumphant” event of the destruction of an important unit of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

“Obviously, enchanting. Explosive-enchanting, I would even say. Because the explosion was really powerful. The detonation was long-lasting. The fire was large-scale. So, we will still wait for updated data, because carrying out combat work is half the battle. Next we will have to collect comprehensive information about its results,” the press secretary noted.

She also pointed out that “such a large detonation is not caused simply by the fuel or ammunition of the ship itself.”

“The specificity of large landing ships is that they are now used by the enemy almost constantly as logistics facilities, as transportation of important cargo – something that they cannot afford in any other way. We remember that they have difficulties in using both the famous Kerch Bridge and other transport and logistics routes. Therefore, it is likely that it was some kind of “Christmas gift,” fully wrapped,” Gumenyuk said.

When asked whether communication across the Kerch Bridge could be restored, she noted that there is no such information yet.

“We know that it was blocked, and we know that very large areas, not only around the port, are surrounded by troops. And they are really in some panic, probably confusion. Because such a defeat was really a surprise for them,” the boss added coordination press center.

Also, when asked about the current basing of the Black Sea Fleet, Gumenyuk noted that for several days in a row the enemy’s naval group has not been detected on the high seas.

“They do not go on combat duty. Firstly, the weather did not cooperate. There were powerful storms – 5-6 points. This is really a very strong sea force for the Black Sea. And, however, we see that they did not use launch vehicles either for a long period – they were not put on duty for more than three weeks. Then there was one such case, apparently for coordination with tactical aviation. And a very quick deployment again to the base point,” the press secretary said.

Gumenyuk added that the Russian occupiers have now dispersed their ships to different ports and different bays. “They are mostly concentrated in Novorossiysk. And this is such recklessness with Feodosia, assuming that it is far enough. They now know that “far” for us is not far enough,” Gumenyuk said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...